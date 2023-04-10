Authorities Monday arrested a suspect in the April 10 shooting of Zachary Hughes in South Waco and charged him with murder, Waco police said.

Charles Earl Ervin, 29, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in partnership with the Waco Police Department, according to a press release from police spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Richter Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. and found two gunshot victims, who were transported to a hospital, police have said.

Hughes, 24, died of his wounds at the hospital. Police have not reported the condition of the other victim, a female.