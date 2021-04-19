 Skip to main content
Man arrested in double murder in Mart
Man arrested in double murder in Mart

An early morning shooting on Sunday in Mart has left two people dead and a local resident charged with capital murder.

Zamar Kirven, 21, of Mart, was arrested after a shooting at 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Texas Avenue, near the Western Hotel.

Zamar Kirven

Kirven

Officials identified the victims as Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kibitza, 22. Authorities believe Kirven knew the men and that they were asleep in the same house when they were killed. 

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed that a third man was also confronted by Kirven but managed to get away. 

“There is no concrete motive at this time. It is just a real sad deal,” McNamara said. 

McNamara also confirmed that Kirven fled and was arrested at his parents’ house. 

According to the Houston Chronicle, Kirven played for the University of Houston in 2018 and 2019 but was released from the program in 2020 “due to a violation of team rules.”

“It's unfortunate,” McNamara said. “He had a really good career from what I understand. He was a really good player.”

Before playing at the University of Houston, Kirven had attended Mart High School and had played on the football team alongside Ybarra and Kibitza.

“It is a tragedy for our community,” said Mart Police Chief Matthew Cosper. “We are a very tight-knit community and this is devastating.”

Kirven was arrested and charged with capital murder and is being held at the McLennan County Jail with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing. 

