Waco police arrested a man Tuesday on charges related to a Feb. 21 Waco shooting that sent one man to an area hospital, authorities said.

Joeangel Jeremiah Ramos, 24, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, jail records show.

Officers were called to the shooting at 9:17 p.m. Feb. 21 near the 700 Block of North 12th Street, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said Thursday in a statement.

"When officers arrived, they found one male with gunshot wounds," Shipley said.

First responders transported the wounded man to an area hospital, and he was expected to be OK, Shipley said.

"The suspect, Joeangel Ramos, was not on the scene when officers arrived and he was later identified and arrested," she said.

Ramos remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $750,000.