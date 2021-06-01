Man arrested in killing of his mother in North Waco

A Waco man was arrested on a murder charge Monday after police said he confessed to killing his 57-year-old mother during an altercation in North Waco.

The Waco Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call to the 700 block of N. 11th Street on Monday at 6:12 p.m., according to a social media post by the department.

When Waco officers arrived on scene, 33-year-old Lonnie Bishop met them at the front porch and told officers he had killed his mother, Yun Bishop, of Waco, police said.

Officers took Lonnie Bishop into custody and entered the house, where they found Yun lying in a bed with injuries received from forced trauma, according to the statement. AMR responded to the scene and confirmed that Yun had died.

Lonnie Bishop was arrested and transported to McLennan County Jail. No bond had been set as of Tuesday morning but he was being held on a first degree murder charge.

The incident is still being investigated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.