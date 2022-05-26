Man arrested in Morrow Avenue drive-by shooting

Waco police arrested a man Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting that sent a woman to a local hospital earlier this month, officials announced.

Timothy Coaster, 20, of Waco, remained jailed Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

A woman was wounded in what police said was a drive-by shooting at about 3 a.m. May 15 in the 2900 block of Morrow Avenue. She was taken to a local hospital and is still recovering from her injuries, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said Thursday. Police are unsure if Coaster and the victim knew each other, Shipley said.

The incident marked the sixth time a person was shot this month in the Brookview area, north of Waco Drive between North 26th Street and North 34th Street. Shipley said earlier this month that the shootings are being investigated separately.

Coaster remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $100,000.

Waco police encourage anyone with information related to violent crimes to call the department at 254-750-7500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Waco Crime Stoppers, with rewards up to $2,000 possible if the tip leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 254-753-4357 or at wacocrimestoppers.org.

