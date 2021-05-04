Man arrested in online child prostitution sting by McLennan County Sheriff's Office

McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators conducting an online sting arrested Romualdo Rosas, 44, after he attempted to solicit sex from a child in exchange for money, according to an email from the sheriff's office.
Rosas answered an online advertisement set up by sheriff's office officials and indicated he would pay for sexual acts with an adult as well as with a minor, according to the email.
Rosas showed up at a place he agreed to meet and was arrested on a prostitution charge and a prostitution with a minor charge, the email states.
He was released from McLennan County Jail on $7,000 bond Tuesday.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.