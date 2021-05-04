 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in online child prostitution sting by McLennan County Sheriff's Office
0 comments

Man arrested in online child prostitution sting by McLennan County Sheriff's Office

{{featured_button_text}}

McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators conducting an online sting arrested Romualdo Rosas, 44, after he attempted to solicit sex from a child in exchange for money, according to an email from the sheriff's office.

Rosas answered an online advertisement set up by sheriff's office officials and indicated he would pay for sexual acts with an adult as well as with a minor, according to the email.

Romulado Rosas

Rosas

Rosas showed up at a place he agreed to meet and was arrested on a prostitution charge and a prostitution with a minor charge, the email states.

He was released from McLennan County Jail on $7,000 bond Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert