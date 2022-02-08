 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in overnight shooting in North Waco
Man arrested in overnight shooting in North Waco

Stock - Waco police car - crime
Tribune-Herald file photo

Waco police have arrested a Waco man who they said barricaded himself inside a North Waco house after shooting another man in an argument late Monday.

Vintreil Anderson, 22, was taken to the McLennan County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident.

Police responded to the shooting incident in the 2900 block of North 21st Street around 10:19 a.m. Monday, Waco Police Department spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said in a news release. They found the victim on the ground outside a home, and the suspect barricaded himself inside the house, Shipley said.

After a short time, Anderson came out and surrendered to police, she said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition remained unknown as of Tuesday morning. 

Tags

