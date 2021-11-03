Man arrested in September shooting on Bosque Lane

While off-duty in Temple last week, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office chief deputy spotted a vehicle that had been involved in a Waco-area shooting in September, leading to a confession and arrest, Capt. Steve January said.

Dale Eugene Edwards Jr., 52, was arrested Tuesday on two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct.

Waco Police responded to the shooting in the 600 block of Bosque Lane, a residential area near Speegleville Road and Highway 84, on the afternoon of Sept. 26, after a resident reported finding bullet holes in their home and car, January said. A second home also was hit, he said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which happened sometime between 3:30 and 5 a.m., he said.

“We were able to locate several security cameras that captured this particular truck that we believed was involved in the shooting,” January said.

Chief Deputy David Kilcrease happened to spot the truck while he was off-duty in Temple, and he called in its license plate number, January said.

“They were able to positively identify the vehicle and the driver,” he said.