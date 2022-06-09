Man arrested in Waco taco truck shooting that left one paralyzed, one injured

Waco police arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday who they believe shot two people outside a taco truck in April, seriously injuring both and leaving one paralyzed.

James Curtis White III was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, according to the affidavit. Court documents show he was arraigned Wednesday and was given a total bond amount of $500,000.

McLennan County Jail records show White was in the jail as of Thursday, and officials from the jail said in addition to the aggravated assault charges, he is currently being held on federal charges. It is unclear what the federal charges are because the U.S. Marshals have not yet publicly released that information.

The shooting happened at about 2:40 a.m. April 24 at El Pollo Palenque Taqueria, a taco truck at 1400 La Salle Ave. According to the affidavit, a verbal altercation, which involved White and several other people, began in the parking lot where the taco truck is located. Two men involved in the altercation decided to leave, and were struck by bullets as they were walking away, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, one of the men shot spent several days in a hospital's intensive care unit recovering from internal injuries, and the other has been left without the ability to walk because of his injuries.

Police determined White was the shooter based on descriptions from witness, who said the shooter fired while standing through a car's sunroof, the affidavit says.

White pleaded guilty in 2021 to two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and a count of possession of a counterfeit $100 bill and was sentenced to five years of probation, according to records from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. After a drunken driving arrest in October 2021, a federal judge signed an order that December approving a court recommendation that White’s supervised release be revoked and he be “remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal for twelve months and one day” followed by three years of supervised release.

However, it is unclear whether or how long he was imprisoned after the order.

White also faced a theft of a firearm charge in McLennan County in 2015 and an aggravated robbery charge in Travis County in 2016.

