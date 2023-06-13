Waco police arrested a 27-year-old man Monday afternoon after being called to a domestic fight in progress and determining the man had choked his pregnant girlfriend.

Jonathan Ray Gonzalez was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a pregnant person. He was released Tuesday from McLennan County Jail on $10,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Chapel Road at about 1:45 p.m. Monday after a caller reported a man had assaulted his pregnant girlfriend and was attempting to fight other residents.

When officers arrived, Gonzalez was yelling at bystanders and was detained, the affidavit says. Officers then spoke with Gonzalez’s girlfriend, who reported Gonzalez had begun yelling at her in their apartment and throwing her things outside into the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

She told officers Gonzalez grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground before getting behind her and placing his arm around her neck, the affidavit says. According to the affidavit, she also told officers she could not breathe for several seconds while Gonzalez choked her.

She was able to get away and back inside her apartment and locked the door behind her before calling police, the affidavit says. According to the affidavit, the woman is 24 weeks pregnant with Gonzalez’s child.