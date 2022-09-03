Man arrested on intoxication manslaughter in fatal crash at 18th, Clay

Waco police arrested a 22-year-old man Friday in a mid-July crash at 18th Street and Clay Avenue that killed a 57-year-old man and sent two to the hospital.

Police arrested Johnathan Christian Lewis on second-degree felony charges of intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, and a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault, according to a press release sent Saturday.

Lewis was in a Dodge Charger headed south on 18th Street that hit a Chevrolet pickup headed east on Clay at about 2:15 a.m. July 16, police reported. Edwardo Zamora, the driver of the Chevy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Charger were taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition by later in the day.

The press release does not include any new information about the crash beyond Lewis' arrest, and further information was not available Saturday.

Lewis remained in McLennan County Jail on Saturday. Jail records did not list bail on the charges related to the crash, but bail was listed at $10,000 on a separate charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.