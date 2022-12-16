Man arrested on sexual assault charge after DNA match

A 60-year-old Killeen man was arrested Wednesday after his DNA matched samples collected from a woman who was raped in Waco in July, police reported.

Waco police arrested Carlos Derell Collins on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge, and he was released that day on $10,000 bond. According to his arrest affidavit, Collins raped a woman who was sleeping in a car outside a party in the 3900 block of Kendall Lane on July 9.

A few hours after the alleged assault, the woman's fiance took her to an area hospital where medical personnel performed a forensic exam to capture and preserve physical evidence left behind by the person who attacked her, the arrest affidavit says.

Police later got a warrant for a sample of Collins' DNA, which matched the sample collected from the woman, according to the affidavit.

Collins, the woman and her fiance were at the same party July 9, according to the affidavit. She became highly intoxicated at the party, and her fiance helped her to their car and left her in the back seat with the windows open so she could sleep, the affidavit says.

She later woke up to a man assaulting her and cried and tried to get away, according to the affidavit. She reported that the man sounded like Collins, who she knew previously, the affidavit says.

She told her fiance and her sister what happened before he took her for medical attention.