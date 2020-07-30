Man arrested on solicitation of a minor charges after local, Tarrant County stings

A China Spring man was arrested at his workplace Thursday morning after he solicited undercover detectives in McLennan and Tarrant counties who were posing online as teenage girls, authorities said.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Daniel Paul Borrer, 40, at his workplace in West Waco on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor and two third-degree felony charges of online solicitation of a minor.

Borrer reached out earlier this month to online accounts he did not know were controlled by local undercover detectives, said Detective Joseph Scaramucci, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office lead human trafficking investigator. Communications became graphic with multiple undercover officers as Borrer asked for nude photos and sex acts, Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci said Tarrant County detectives informed him during the local investigation that Borrer was in contact with undercover officers in their jurisdiction, too. According to arrest affidavits, Borrer had explicit conversations with at least five officers posing as teenagers.