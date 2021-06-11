Man bites chief during arrest, according to Lacy Lakeview Police

After being placed in custody, Wetterman complained of pain and a heart condition and was taken to a hospital before being cleared to go to jail, he said.

He was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant, second-degree felony charges of assault of a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, and Class A misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and resisting arrest. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bonds totaling $34,000.

Truehitt said after being detained, Wetterman told officers that if he had been able to get into one of the vehicles “they wouldn’t be able to catch him” because he would have driven down the wrong side of the road, not stopping for anyone.

“Here you have a man who would stop at nothing to keep from going to jail,” Truehitt said. “These officers are remarkable heroes and they protect the public from people like this. They put their lives at risk.”

Truehitt said he received medical treatment for the bite on his thumb but will probably lose his nail. He said he received a tetanus shot since the bite broke skin, and his thumb is still very swollen and sore.