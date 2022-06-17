Man charged in fatal shooting at party near Baylor University

Waco police are charging a man jailed in Houston with murder in a fatal shooting near Baylor University in April, police announced Friday.

Officials served a murder warrant against Calvin Nichols Jr. on Thursday in the Harris County Jail, according to a Waco police press release.

Joseph Craig Thomas Jr., 24, of Houston, was killed early in the morning of April 3 at a party in the 2300 block of South Second Street, police announced at the time. Thomas was not originally invited to the party but showed up and started threatening people with a gun, according to initial reports from police.

After an argument, another man shot and killed Thomas and fled before officers arrived, police reported.

Nichols was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when the murder warrant was served, and he will be transferred to McLennan County, Friday's police press release says. As of early Friday evening, Nichols was not listed as an inmate in online records for McLennan County Jail or for Harris County Jail.