Man charged with aggravated robbery at Waco car dealership

A McLennan County grand jury on Thursday indicted Phillip Dewayne Nichols Jr., 26, in five aggravated robbery indictments in a Jan. 19, 2021, incident in which three employees and two customers were robbed at gunpoint at Richard Karr Motors, 900 W. Loop 340.

According to arrest affidavits, three masked men carrying pistols entered Richard Karr Motors and demanded a manager open the safe. The suspects stole cellphones and cash from desks and stole cellphones from two dealership employees. The gunmen stole purses from two customers and threatened another customer with the gun, the affidavit states.

The suspects fled the dealership in a white Ford F-250 that police learned was stolen in Nolanville. They crashed the truck in a field near the auto dealership and fled on foot, according to the affidavit.

Police recovered a cellphone from the stolen truck and tracked it to two juveniles, who authorities said are members of a criminal street gang and known associates of Nichols.