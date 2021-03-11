Man charged with child, animal sexual abuse sentenced to 14 years in prison

A Bellmead man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl and having sex with a dog was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday.

Philip Samual Mercon, a 30-year-old Army veteran, pleaded guilty to three counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of bestiality in a plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Susan Kelly of 54th State District Court accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Mercon to three concurrent 14-year prison terms on the indecency counts and two years in a state jail facility on the bestiality charge, which will run concurrently with his state prison time.

Mercon, who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl over a six-month period, told police he was sexually attracted to the girl and referred to his actions as “tickling” the victim at his Bellmead home, according to an arrest affidavit.

He was charged with bestiality in 2018 after police caught him with his neighbor’s dog, officials said at the time. Mercon pleaded guilty to the bestiality charge in 2019 in exchange for a recommendation from the DA’s office that he be placed on deferred probation for five years.