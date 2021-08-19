Man charged with child porn possession dies ahead of 30-year plea deal

A Waco man facing 30 years in prison on promotion of child pornography charges was found dead in his home Thursday, officials said.

Larry Eugene Kinder, 60, was set to plead guilty to multiple charges Thursday in Waco's 19th State District Court. When he failed to show up for court, officers went to his home and reported Kinder had killed himself and left behind a note, officials said.

Waco Police and members of the Texas Attorney General's Child Exploitation Unit arrested Kinder in February 2020 after executing a search warrant at his home in the 3700 block of Maple Avenue. The AG's office received a tip that child pornography was being downloaded at his home, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Officers confiscated electronic devices at the house, and a search of devices belonging to Kinder indicated child pornography was downloaded onto the devices, the affidavit states.

Kinder was set to plead to five counts, including possession with intent to promote child pornography, and had agreed to accept a total of 30 years in prison, court officials said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.