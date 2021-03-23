Man charged with murder in shooting of woman at Kate Ross Apartments

Authorities Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with murder connection with the March 13 death of a woman thought to be killed by a stray bullet while sitting in a unit at Kate Ross Apartments.

The U.S. Marshal Lone Star Task Force arrested Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks on March 18 on outstanding warrants involving aggravated assault in Waco and Harris County, taking him to the McLennan County Jail.

Waco police said an investigation definitively identified Hicks in the shooting death of 33-year-old Amber Fullbright at Kate Ross, and detectives obtained a murder warrant to be added to his file at the jail on Tuesday.

Waco police have said they believe Fullbright was killed by a stray bullet around 2 a.m. on March 13 while inside a unit at the public housing complex. Around the same time, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds nearby near South 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue, police said in a March 13 news release.