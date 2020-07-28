Man charged with sexual assault of woman, 67

Police arrested a registered sex offender Monday after they believe he raped a woman in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit states.

William Carl Brookhart, 52, was arrested Monday afternoon in Tarrant County on a Bellmead Police arrest warrant charging first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault. A woman, now 67, who previously was in a relationship with Brookhart, reported to police earlier this year that he raped her between late 2018 and early last year, according to the affidavit.

Brookhart served 10 years in prison and was required to register as a sex offender for life after he was convicted in 1994 of sexual assault involving a 24-year-old woman and indecency with a child involving a 10-year-old girl.

Authorities transferred Brookhart to McLennan County Jail on Monday afternoon. He remained in custody Tuesday with bond listed at $25,000.

