Man convicted in Waco claw hammer attack released from prison by mistake

A court clerical error led to the early release from prison of a six-time felon who crushed a man's skull with a hammer in 2012 during a dispute over a $10 debt in Waco.

Henry Lee Hutchinson, 64, was sentenced to 75 years in prison in March 2013 after a 54th State District Court jury convicted him of aggravated assault in an attack on Nathan Lloyd at a residence on Carver Avenue.

While the jury convicted Hutchinson of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as alleged in the indictment, a court clerk failed to indicate the deadly weapon finding on the judgment form that was sent to prison officials after Hutchinson's trial.

With a deadly weapon finding, Hutchinson should have served a minimum of 30 years in prison before he was eligible for parole. Instead, with no such designation on the court judgment, parole officials released him back to McLennan County on Oct. 26, after he served eight years and seven months.

Hutchinson, a former long-haul truck driver, was charged as a habitual criminal because of his previous convictions for armed robbery, theft by deception, conspiracy to transport unlawful aliens and two burglaries.