Man convicted in Waco claw hammer attack released from prison by mistake

A court clerical error led to the early release from prison of a six-time felon who crushed a man's skull with a hammer in 2012 during a dispute over a $10 debt in Waco.
Henry Lee Hutchinson, 64, was sentenced to 75 years in prison in March 2013 after a 54th State District Court jury convicted him of aggravated assault in an attack on Nathan Lloyd at a residence on Carver Avenue.
While the jury convicted Hutchinson of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as alleged in the indictment, a court clerk failed to indicate the deadly weapon finding on the judgment form that was sent to prison officials after Hutchinson's trial.
With a deadly weapon finding, Hutchinson should have served a minimum of 30 years in prison before he was eligible for parole. Instead, with no such designation on the court judgment, parole officials released him back to McLennan County on Oct. 26, after he served eight years and seven months.
Hutchinson, a former long-haul truck driver, was charged as a habitual criminal because of his previous convictions for armed robbery, theft by deception, conspiracy to transport unlawful aliens and two burglaries.
McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson said Tuesday his staff filed the paperwork Monday to submit what amounts to a replacement judgment in Hutchinson's file that corrects the omission about the deadly weapon finding. They also obtained a warrant for Hutchinson's arrest and have contacted his parole officer, Johnson said.
That should correct the mistake and send Hutchinson back to prison, he said.
"He is out by mistake but we are on the verge of getting him put back in," Barry Johnson said.
Staci Johnson, one of the prosecutors in Hutchinson's case, said the DA's office still considers Hutchinson a "continuing danger to the community."
"It is unfortunate that the court's error resulted in his premature release from custody," she said. "Our office has taken steps to remedy the court's error and return Mr. Hutchinson to prison in accordance with the jury's verdict."
The jury convicted Hutchinson of hitting Lloyd in the head with the claw end of a hammer after the pair quarreled about a variety of issues, but mostly about a $10 debt between the men. The blow fractured Lloyd’s skull. He underwent surgery and spent several days in intensive care.
Lloyd, who was 29 at the time, testified at trial that he has lasting effects from the assault.