Man dies after crashing into utility pole on Waco Drive

A 34-year-old man died in a single-car wreck late Monday after his vehicle struck a light pole on West Waco Drive at North 29th Street.

Iven Rodriguez-Zapata was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest hospital after Waco first responders extracted him from the wrecked car.

The Waco Police Department received a report of the crash around 10 p.m., Officer Garen Bynum said. The Waco Fire Department and AMR were also dispatched.

Officers found a blue 1999 Mazda 626 sedan that had crashed into a light pole, said Bynum.

Waco firefighters extracted Zapata from the vehicle and provided medical care until he was transported to Hillcrest Hospital by AMR.

Bynum said investigators at the scene determined Zapata was traveling eastbound on Waco Drive, and they were working Tuesday to determine the cause of the crash.

