Man dies after flipping his car in East Waco

A man died Monday after crashing his car into four parked cars and flipping his car on its side near the 1200 block of Elm Avenue, Waco police said.

“The driver, a 65-year-old male, had a medical episode and crashed into four parked and unoccupied vehicles,” police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. During the crash, the man's car landed on its side. Waco Fire Department firefighters came to get the driver and passenger out, Shipley said.

She said officers arrived at the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

The man and his passenger, an 83-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead and she was treated for "possible major injuries," Shipley said in a statement.

No other injuries were reported in the incident and next of kin of the deceased has been notified, she said. An autopsy was ordered for the dead man.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.