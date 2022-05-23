 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies after flipping his car in East Waco

Christopher De Los Santos, Tribune-Herald

A man died Monday after crashing his car into four parked cars and flipping his car on its side near the 1200 block of Elm Avenue, Waco police said.

“The driver, a 65-year-old male, had a medical episode and crashed into four parked and unoccupied vehicles,” police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. During the crash, the man's car landed on its side. Waco Fire Department firefighters came to get the driver and passenger out, Shipley said.

She said officers arrived at the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

The man and his passenger, an 83-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead and she was treated for "possible major injuries," Shipley said in a statement.

No other injuries were reported in the incident and next of kin of the deceased has been notified, she said. An autopsy was ordered for the dead man.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

