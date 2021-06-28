 Skip to main content
Man dies in rollover crash on Highway 6 east of Waco
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle rollover crash that claimed the life of a 65-year-old man on Friday night.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said troopers responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. on State Highway 6, near Lake Creek Road, east of Waco.

The driver, Raymond Gonzales, 65, of Waco, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a DPS statement, Gonzales was in a Kia Optima going west and was unable to negotiate the curve of the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Gonzales' next of kin have been noticed and an investigation is still ongoing.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

