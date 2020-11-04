Man dies in shooting off J.J. Flewellen Road in Waco

A 33-year-old man died in a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road, Waco police announced.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at about 6:54 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound when they arrived, according to a press release from Sgt. Peter Mottley. The man died at the scene, Mottley wrote.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of family.

No information about potential suspects or other details were announced.

"As of this time the investigation is in its early stages and as more information becomes available it will be disseminated," according to the press release.