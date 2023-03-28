A Waco man has died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon on a street corner next to S.J. Guthrie Park in North Waco, Waco police said.

Police were called at 1:21 p.m. to the intersection of Edmond Avenue and Brookview Drive, where they found the man with severe gunshot injuries, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he soon died of his wounds, Shipley said around 2:45 p.m. She said police were still working to identify the victim and were searching for the suspect.

She said the incident is being investigated as a murder.

Several squad cars and yellow police tape were blocking the intersection Tuesday afternoon while investigators collected evidence on both sides of Brookview Avenue. They were documenting a black handgun in a front yard across from the park and a bicycle on the sidewalk near the Guthrie Park gazebo.