A man died late Saturday after he was ejected from a three-wheeled motorcycle in a North Waco crash, Waco police said.

Waco officers investigated a crash near 21st Street and Reuter Avenue in which Jobey Byrd, 29, was critically injured on Saturday at 9:30 p.m., according to a Monday statement by Cierra Shipley, Waco police spokesperson. Byrd was pronounced dead later in the evening at an area hospital, she said.

Arriving on the scene, officers found Byrd critically injured, Shipley said. American Medical Response personnel arrived and transported Byrd to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said. No arrests will be made in this investigation, she said.

Officers believe Byrd was traveling east at a high rate of speed along Reuter Avenue when his Can-Am Spyder hit the back of a car traveling through the intersection of 21st Street and Reuter Avenue, Shipley said. Officers believe this collision threw Byrd off the Spyder and underneath a third car, she said.