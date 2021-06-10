Man found dead in coal car at Sandy Creek power plant in Riesel was reported missing in March

Workers found a body Thursday morning while unloading coal from a rail car that traveled from Wyoming to the Sandy Creek power plant in Riesel, officials said.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation and identified the man as Mitchell Jackson, 25, who had been reported missing in Omaha, Nebraska, in late March.

A preliminary autopsy found no trauma that would be consistent with foul play, Sheriff's Capt. Steve January said Thursday night. A final cause of death has not been determined, and the investigation is ongoing, but it appears to investigators that Jackson climbed the ladder and got into the cart, January said.

Workers found Jackson's body at about 10 a.m., when machinery at the plant dumped the coal car to unload it, and the body fell onto a grate the coal passes through, he said.

The train left Wyoming on Saturday, January said. Sheriff's office officials used drone to inspect the train's 140 cars but did not find any other information relevant to the case, he said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.