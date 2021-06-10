 Skip to main content
Man found dead in coal car at Sandy Creek power plant in Riesel was reported missing in March
Man found dead in coal car at Sandy Creek power plant in Riesel was reported missing in March

Workers found a body Thursday morning while unloading coal from a rail car that traveled from Wyoming to the Sandy Creek power plant in Riesel, officials said.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation and identified the man as Mitchell Jackson, 25, who had been reported missing in Omaha, Nebraska, in late March.

A preliminary autopsy found no trauma that would be consistent with foul play, Sheriff's Capt. Steve January said Thursday night. A final cause of death has not been determined, and the investigation is ongoing, but it appears to investigators that Jackson climbed the ladder and got into the cart, January said.

Workers found Jackson's body at about 10 a.m., when machinery at the plant dumped the coal car to unload it, and the body fell onto a grate the coal passes through, he said.

The train left Wyoming on Saturday, January said. Sheriff's office officials used drone to inspect the train's 140 cars but did not find any other information relevant to the case, he said.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

