 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found dead near Brazos River identified
0 comments

Man found dead near Brazos River identified

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco police have identified a man who was found dead Sunday morning on a walkway next to the Brazos River.

The man was identified as David Buckler, 59, of Waco. 

Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of South University Parks Drive after a boater on the river said he saw a man lying face down on the walkway, Officer Garen Bynum said in a news release. Bynum said Buckler lived in Waco but was considered homeless.

“Investigators have labeled this as a questionable death because the cause of death at this point is not clear,” Bynum said. “Because of this, an autopsy was ordered and results are pending.”

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Remembering 9/11 in Waco — 19 years later

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert