Man found dead near Brazos River identified

Waco police have identified a man who was found dead Sunday morning on a walkway next to the Brazos River.
The man was identified as David Buckler, 59, of Waco.
Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of South University Parks Drive after a boater on the river said he saw a man lying face down on the walkway, Officer Garen Bynum said in a news release. Bynum said Buckler lived in Waco but was considered homeless.
“Investigators have labeled this as a questionable death because the cause of death at this point is not clear,” Bynum said. “Because of this, an autopsy was ordered and results are pending.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.