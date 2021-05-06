Man found dead with gunshot wound in Hewitt rollover crash

Hewitt police are trying to determine what exactly happened to a man who was found dead Thursday morning near Hewitt Drive, pinned under a flipped car with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police Chief James Devlin said Hewitt police officers and firefighters responded to a call around 9:40 a.m. and found the flipped car in a drainage area near 502 N. Hewitt Drive after responding to a call around 9:40 a.m.

“We don't really know specifically what happened, but what we do know for sure is that this vehicle accident ends up being with an occupant who has been shot,” Devlin said. “Right now, there is no indication that there's anybody else involved in this, there is no danger to the public.”

Devlin said the deceased driver was a white man in his 50s or older, but police have not yet located and notified his next of kin. Devlin said a firearm was found nearby, but police are looking for more video evidence before determining if his death was accidental. Woodway police also responded to the call.

Security footage gathered from the nearby Hewitt Eyes clinic shows the driver pulling into the parking lot and rounding up three dogs, grabbing two of them at once and then pulling the third into his car.