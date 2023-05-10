A Lacy Lakeview man received a 25-year prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to murder in a 2019 shooting outside an Elm Mott home.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court sentenced Jacob Isaiah Jones, 31, to a 25-year prison term in the death of Brent Lee Reynolds, 40, who died by gunfire Sept. 30, 2019, in the 3500 block of Mazanec Road in Elm Mott.

Jones entered a guilty plea Jan. 18, and Kelly ordered a presentencing investigation. Jones remained free on $500,000 bond from February 2020 until his sentencing. He had requested probation for his sentence, but Kelly ruled the law did not allow probation because of Jones' prior convictions in California and Tennessee.

Members of Reynolds' family gave victim impact statements after the sentencing.

"My husband and I were devastated, and he died two years ago so he did not live to see justice for Brent," Nancy Reynolds said.

Leah Reynolds told Jones she wishes her words could hurt him as much as he had hurt her family.

"You were 28," Leah Reynolds said. "You're a man. You know what you did. I hope you serve every day of this 25 years."

Jones will have to serve at least half his sentence before he will be eligible to seek parole.

McLennan County sheriff’s deputies found Brent Reynolds shot in the back outside a Mazanec Road home at about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 30, 2019.

"This was a horrible, brutal murder in front of the man's 13-year-old (stepson)," McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said at the time. "The (stepson) was right there and watched his father be gunned down in cold blood."

Jones and the resident of the home where Reynolds was shot drove up to Reynolds outside the home, where the resident got out to confront Reynolds, police reported in Jones' arrest affidavit. Jones then drove away briefly, turned around and drove back, firing at least three shots at Reynolds from the vehicle and hitting him at least once, according to the affidavit.