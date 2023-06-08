Entering a guilty plea Thursday to exposing himself to a teenager, a Woodway man asked his judge for merciful sentence, so he can be a father for his toddler son.

Andrew Justice Smith, 20, pleaded guilty before Judge Thomas West in Waco's 19th State District Court to exposing his genitals with a 14-year-old in view. West also ruled Smith violated his probation from a 2020 auto theft case and adjudicated him guilty. West sentenced Smith to three years in prison for each case.

"My son is turning 2 and I ask the court for mercy," Smith said to West over a jail-to-courtroom video link. "I just turned 20 and I have time to turn my life around. When I get home, I have a game plan to be a father to my son."

West said he would allow the sentences to run concurrently.

"You just pleaded guilty to a child sex offense that you had an opportunity not to do," West responded to the defendant's statement about being a father.

The 2020 case in which West adjudicated Smith guilty was a charge for engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony, with an underlying offense of auto theft, his indictment says. In that case, Smith entered a judicial confession to stealing a car and a truck in a plan with four other men and received deferred adjudication and probation, records show. In deferred adjudication probation, there is no official finding of guilt unless the defendant violates the terms of probation.

The child sexual offense to which Smith pleaded guilty Thursday was third-degree felony indecency with a child by exposure. He confessed to exposing his genitals Dec. 29 with a 14-year-old in view, records show. Smith will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years, West said.

Smith's probation violation documents list a prior allegation of flashing in McLennan County and a prior deferred adjudication of a flashing charge in Harris County, both Class B misdemeanors.