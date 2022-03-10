Man guilty of capital murder in murder of DPS trooper Damon Allen

After four and a half years and nearly two weeks of testimony, the jury found Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for the murder of Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Damon Allen who he shot with a hunting rifle on Thanksgiving Day in 2017 after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

Black was sentenced to life in prison without parole and has 30 days to appeal the decision.

Before the final verdict was read at the Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan, the defense and prosecution had the opportunity to present their closing statements to the jury.

Freestone County District Attorney Brian Evans reminded the jury of several testimonies such as DPS trooper Matthew Poole, who had pulled up to the scene where Allen’s body lay in a pool of blood with Black’s name on Allen’s patrol car computer; and that of Texas Ranger Jason Bobo, who discussed the evidence and the fatal shot that pierced through Allen’s driver’s side window; and Magnolia Police Sgt. Stephen Tucker, who stopped Black in Waller County.

Evans said Black is someone who was afraid of consequences, who didn’t want to go back to jail over outstanding warrants, who calculated what his answers would be and when asked by a Texas Ranger if he had another gun upon his arrest said that “if he had another gun he’d come out shooting.”

“Who’s the victim in this case? Is it Dabrett Black? Absolutely not it’s Damon Allen, its Kasey Allen, Damon’s mom and dad, sister, his kids, those are the victims in this trial,” Evans said. “Everywhere Dabrett Black goes he creates victims.”

Defense Attorney Suzanne Anderson asked the jury to remember that there are two sides to the story. Anderson said Black was from a poor family but relatively happy, he looked out for his friends and even avoided trouble. He joined the military where he served three tours as a truck driver in Iraq and was in constant danger from mortars, IEDs and insurgents. During his service career Black watched a friend lose his legs to an IED and suffered a head injury from a collision caused by the driver of a heavy equipment transporter, Anderson said.

Anderson said Black suffers from PTSD, hypervigilance, a traumatic brain injury and schizophrenia, which multiple expert witnesses testified to. After his military service concluded, Anderson said Black saw over 50 specialists in a 15-month period without any successful treatment. Black’s paranoia even caused him to believe he had a chip planted in his head that the government used to keep him under constant surveillance, Anderson said. Black felt threatened when he saw Poole’s vehicle heading in his direction during the traffic stop, Anderson said.

“When Dabrett choose to fight on November 23, 2017, he was listening to his schizophrenia, he was listening to his TBI, he was listening to his PTSD and all of those told him that he needed to survive and on November 23, 2017, that was the condition of his mind,” Anderson said.

A victim’s impact panel was held after Black was sentenced where Allen’s children shared a few words. Allen’s son told Black he’s had to watch his mother cry on a daily basis and his sister had nightmares for the first year after their father’s death, but despite his “heinous and unnecessary” action he no longer hates him. Allen’s daughter told Black everything went “downhill” after her father’s death, but she no longer hates him.

Evans said nothing will bring Allen back, but he thinks the conclusion of the trial will bring resolution to everyone involved such as law enforcement, the family and the Freestone County community.

“Every case that involves capital murder involves a tremendous loss to both families — the defendant or defendants as well as the family of the victim or victims,” prosecutor Lisa Tanner said. “This was compounded greatly because of the military aspect of it. … I feel terrible for (Black’s) family, but that doesn’t change what we have to do as a society and what we can and cannot accept as a society.”

Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley said he felt a sense of relief once the verdict was read and is proud of the work prosecutors and all of the law enforcement officers and agencies that assisted in the case. Shipley thanked the Brazos County jurors, the sheriff’s office and their deputies, jailers and courthouse personnel.

“What I can’t fathom is the families’ overwhelming feelings and emotions at this time. Over four long years later, the justice system did its job,” Shipley said. “We let the judge do his job, let the lawyers do their jobs, let the jurors do what they’re appointed to do. The verdict is guilty, and I’m proud for the family that has endured so much.”

Neither Allen’s family nor Black’s defense team chose to comment afterward.