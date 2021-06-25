Man hospitalized after shooting at North Waco barbershop

A man was transported to a local hospital Friday morning after he was injured in a shooting at a North Waco barbershop, Waco police said.
Waco police officers responded around 9 a.m. to the report of shots fired at Heads Up barbershop, 1625 Herring Ave., Officer Garen Bynum said.
When officers arrived they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by AMR, Bynum said.
Bynum said officers were still investigating the scene Friday and no additional details were available.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
