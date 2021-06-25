 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man hospitalized after shooting at North Waco barbershop
0 comments

Man hospitalized after shooting at North Waco barbershop

{{featured_button_text}}
Heads Up Barber shop shooting

Police respond to a shooting on Herring Avenue.

 Jerry Larson

A man was transported to a local hospital Friday morning after he was injured in a shooting at a North Waco barbershop, Waco police said.

Waco police officers responded around 9 a.m. to the report of shots fired at Heads Up barbershop, 1625 Herring Ave., Officer Garen Bynum said.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by AMR, Bynum said.

Bynum said officers were still investigating the scene Friday and no additional details were available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC man describes living homeless in a hotel

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert