 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man indicted in Lubbock cold-case deaths after DNA collected during Waco stalking investigation
0 comments

Man indicted in Lubbock cold-case deaths after DNA collected during Waco stalking investigation

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lubbock man arrested in January on charges he stalked Waco real estate agents online and threatened to sexually assault their children was indicted Tuesday in the deaths of two women in 2003 and 2004.

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Andy Castillo on capital murder charges in the deaths of Cynthia Palacio and Linda Trevino Carbajal, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported.

Andy Castillo

Castillo

Castillo, who remains in the Lubbock County Jail, was arrested by McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators in January on multiple counts of criminal solicitation with intent to commit aggravated sexual assault of a child and stalking, after deputies say he made online threats to Waco-area real estate agents and their children.

After his arrest, DNA samples from Castillo matched DNA collected from two cold cases. Palacio, 21, was killed in Lubbock County on July 15, 2003. The 21-year-old Carbajal's body was found April 19, 2004, along a rural dirt road in northern Lubbock County, authorities said.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci arrested Castillo on charges he made a series of harassing and sexually explicit phone calls targeting Waco real estate agents. During the investigation, Castillo was tied to similar offenses in several states, then to the deaths in Lubbock, officials said.

“This goes to show that gender-based violence, like sex buying or online threats, don’t just stop here,” Scaramucci said after Castillo's arrest. “This man was just an ‘internet troll,’ which confirms that even seeming non-dangerous offenders can be cold-blooded murderers.”

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Remembering 9/11 in Waco — 19 years later

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert