Man indicted in Lubbock cold-case deaths after DNA collected during Waco stalking investigation

A Lubbock man arrested in January on charges he stalked Waco real estate agents online and threatened to sexually assault their children was indicted Tuesday in the deaths of two women in 2003 and 2004.

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Andy Castillo on capital murder charges in the deaths of Cynthia Palacio and Linda Trevino Carbajal, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported.

Castillo, who remains in the Lubbock County Jail, was arrested by McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators in January on multiple counts of criminal solicitation with intent to commit aggravated sexual assault of a child and stalking, after deputies say he made online threats to Waco-area real estate agents and their children.

After his arrest, DNA samples from Castillo matched DNA collected from two cold cases. Palacio, 21, was killed in Lubbock County on July 15, 2003. The 21-year-old Carbajal's body was found April 19, 2004, along a rural dirt road in northern Lubbock County, authorities said.