A Waco man was indicted on a murder charge Thursday in the August 2021 death of a man found with a gunshot wound after a car crash in a southwest Waco neighborhood.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jeremiah Darnel Walker, 24, on a first-degree felony charge of murder in the Aug. 23, 2021, death of Dusty Bethke, 39, of Waco.

First responders found Bethke with a gunshot wound after he had crashed his car into a fence in the 3100 block of Daughtrey Avenue, police reported at the time.

Officers responded at 3:15 p.m. to the crash in a residential area a few blocks behind the H-E-B at Valley Mills Drive and Interstate 35. Bethke was taken to a local hospital, where he died later that day, police reported.

The U. S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Walker on a murder charge Jan. 11, 2022. He was released Feb. 28, 2022, from McLennan County Jail on $150,000 bond, records show.