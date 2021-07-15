Man initially charged with repeated rape of Beverly Hills woman gets probation after count dropped

"Everyone agreed that aggravated assault was a more appropriate charge," Reaves said. "That decision was made after the district attorney's office talked to the victim."

Reaves said Flores cannot have contact with the victim in the case as a condition of probation. He has visitation with his children, but another family member arranges for him to see them, Reaves said.

Jackson said the victim approved the plea agreement.

"When it comes to evidence, I look at the police report and spend a great deal of time talking to the victim," Jackson said. "When I had a face-to-face conversation with the victim and with witnesses in the case, what happened that night was clarified by their statements and I came to realize that the offense of intentionally or knowingly causing bodily injury and displaying a weapon was the best statute that applies to the evidence that existed."

An arrest warrant affidavit alleges Flores entered the woman's home and ordered her to get on her knees. He used zip ties to bind her hands and feet before he forced her to perform oral sex on him, police reported.

Flores sexually assaulted the woman and held her against her will throughout the night, the affidavit alleges. He sexually assaulted her again and during the second assault, he reportedly "made (the woman) tell him why he should not kill her with a gun and he also displayed a knife."

