Man injured in East Waco shooting
The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of East Waco Drive. 

Officers responded to a call around 11:22 a.m. and found a man with a bullet entry wound that appeared not to be life-threatening, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

Further information was not available Monday afternoon as the investigation continued, Shipley said.

