Man injured in East Waco shooting

From staff reports
The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of East Waco Drive.
Officers responded to a call around 11:22 a.m. and found a man with a bullet entry wound that appeared not to be life-threatening, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.
Further information was not available Monday afternoon as the investigation continued, Shipley said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.