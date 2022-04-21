Man jailed in Falls County indicted in Waco's first murder investigation of 2022

A McLennan County man, jailed in Falls County on charges of firing shots at a Falls County deputy, was indicted Thursday by the McLennan County grand jury in Waco's first murder investigation of this year. On Thursday, he was in Falls County custody.

Eddie Bohannan, 23, was indicted on a murder charge in the Jan. 16 shooting death of Curtis Freeman, 30, of Waco.

Waco Police have said Bohannan shot Freeman at about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at a convenience store in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road in Waco. According to Waco arrest records, police reported that several security cameras showed Bohannan inside and outside the store where Freeman was shot before, during and after the shooting.

The arrest affidavits say witnesses identified Bohannan as Freeman’s shooter.

Falls County Sheriff's Commander Johnson said Thursday the defendant was charged in his county with shooting at a deputy during a routine traffic stop in that county on Jan. 17.

The traffic stop took place while Freeman remained alive in Waco, before he had succumbed to his wounds and before Waco police could seek a murder warrant.

Deputy Scott conducted the traffic stop of a vehicle in which Bohannan was passenger on Jan. 17, Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez said at the time of the arrest.

As Scott stood outside the passenger’s window to speak to the driver, Bohannan fired at the deputy three times, missing her, Lopez said at the time. Then Bohannan fled the scene, he said.

“The passenger displayed a handgun and she (Scott) leaned back just in time,” Lopez said. “He fired numerous times and she was blessed she didn’t get hit.”

Falls County and McLennan County officials found Bohannan and arrested him the next day.

Freeman remained alive after his shooting until Jan. 21, and Waco police obtained a murder warrant for Bohannan a day after the victim died of his wounds.

The Waco warrant came into the Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 23 and Bohannan was served in the jail, Johnson said Thursday. Bohannan has been held in Falls County since his Jan. 18 arrest, Johnson said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.