Man on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list arrested in Waco

A man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco.

DPS Special Agents arrested high-risk sex offender Rodney Eugene Hunter, 50, of Waco, Aug. 9 on the south side of Waco, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety. McLennan County Jail records showed Hunter in custody Thursday on $10,000 bail for a forgery charge and $10,000 for a second-degree felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Hunter’s arrest on the forgery charge Feb. 2, according to the statement. The Waco Police Department obtained a warrant July 18 for his arrest on the failure to register charge, according to the statement.

Hunter was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact on June 4, 1997, records show. He received a sentence of 15 years in prison and was released June 3, 2012. State law requires anyone with such a conviction to register every 90 days for the rest of their lives, or within seven days of a move or job change.

His last registry in Waco was March 15, and he missed a re-registration due June 14, according to an arrest affidavit.

A woman Hunter had been living with, who said she did not know he was a sex offender, came into the sex offender coordinator’s office on May 2 to ask for her address to be removed from the sex offender registry, the affidavit states. The coordinator told the woman Hunter would have to register his address when he moved, the affidavit states. She told the coordinator he had moved out March 27 and she had not seen him since, the affidavit states.

A Waco detective began investigating Hunter’s location and status June 27, after the local sex offender coordinator notified Waco police. Hunter's last employer notified the coordinator July 5 that he had not worked there since June 9.