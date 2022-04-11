Man on trial in Waco court in murder of fellow TSTC student

A former Texas State Technical College student who authorities say shot and killed a fellow student after an extended argument in fall 2019 will stand trial for her murder beginning Tuesday in the 54th District Court.

Taylor McKibben, 23, of Canton, stands charged with murder in the Nov. 3, 2019 shooting death of Samantha Dragoo.

Dragoo was 30, a Coast Guard veteran and the mother of a young child.

Prosecutors led by McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Anthony Smith and a defense team led by attorney Howard Blackmon of Dallas conducted jury selection on Monday in the court of 54th District Judge Susan Kelly.

Opening statements were set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Texas Rangers arrested McKibben following his Nov. 3, 2019 call to police stating he shot Dragoo with a shotgun during a fight at his on-campus rental home in the 300 block of Webb Drive, officials have said.

An affidavit from the arresting officer, Texas Ranger Jim Hatfield, states that Dragoo went to McKibben’s home about 11:30 p.m. that day and the pair resumed an ongoing argument about their relationship.

Dragoo grabbed a hammer from a table, the affidavit states.

“McKibben was able to stop the attack from Dragoo and take the hammer away without being hit or injured,” the affidavit states. “McKibben dropped the hammer onto the floor and pushed Dragoo away from him as he stood near the bedroom hallway.”

After this McKibben reportedly shot Dragoo once in the chest with a shotgun, the affidavit states. McKibben then put the shotgun down, called police and waited for them to arrive, the documents states.

After his initial indictment on Feb. 19, 2020, McKibben was freed on $75,000 bond. Court records show Blackmon as McKibben’s defense attorney on Feb. 20, 2020.

A judge raised McKibben’s bond to $250,000 on Feb. 24, 2020, court records show. The next day McKibben waived his arraignment.

Defense and prosecution filed numerous subpoenas and motions over the past 2 1/2 years.

The prosecution filed its witness list before Christmas 2020. McKibben applied for community supervision and requested a jury to assess punishment on July 8, 2021.

