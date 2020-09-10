Man pleads guilty in $450,000 theft from elderly man

A Waco man pleaded guilty Thursday to scamming an elderly man out of more than $450,000 by claiming he needed the money to stay out of prison.
Prosecutors recommended that Terrance Lee Spears, 25, be placed on felony probation for 10 years in exchange for his guilty plea to first-degree felony theft by deception of more than $300,000 from an elderly individual. The plea agreement also calls for Spears to make more than $450,000 in restitution to the 71-year-old victim.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court ordered probation officers to compile a background report on Spears. Sentencing is set for Oct. 29.
Waco attorney Phil Martinez said he advised Spears that the judge is going to require a "substantial amount" of the restitution to be paid upfront before he even considers placing Spears on probation. Spears said family and friends are trying to raise money to go toward the restitution, Martinez said.
"There is a possibility that if he doesn't have a substantial amount, he understands that the court may not accept the plea offer of probation," Martinez said. "If he doesn't, we will set the case for trial or possibly work out another deal that involves prison time."
Spears' co-defendant, Patrick William Beard, 31, is set to stand trial Nov. 2.
According to arrest records, Spears befriended a 71-year-old man through the internet in 2017 and claimed he was having “money troubles and legal woes that required money he did not have.”
After the man gave Spears money, Spears continued to claim he had new legal fees he needed to pay or he would go to prison, records state. At the time of their contacts, Spears owed $1,087 in probation fees and court costs.
The man told investigators he sent Spears a total of $451,753.66 over the course of their contacts, including more than $60,000 in the month before Spears was arrested, court records indicate.
As part of the deception, the man got text messages from people claiming to be Spears’ attorneys, parole officers and friends, an arrest affidavit states.
“None of the events (Spears) told (the victim) are true, but were used to keep (the victim) giving (Spears) money using deception,” according to court records. "(The victim) would not have given (Spears) the money without the deception used by (Spears).”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.