Man pleads guilty in $450,000 theft from elderly man

A Waco man pleaded guilty Thursday to scamming an elderly man out of more than $450,000 by claiming he needed the money to stay out of prison.

Prosecutors recommended that Terrance Lee Spears, 25, be placed on felony probation for 10 years in exchange for his guilty plea to first-degree felony theft by deception of more than $300,000 from an elderly individual. The plea agreement also calls for Spears to make more than $450,000 in restitution to the 71-year-old victim.

Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court ordered probation officers to compile a background report on Spears. Sentencing is set for Oct. 29.

Waco attorney Phil Martinez said he advised Spears that the judge is going to require a "substantial amount" of the restitution to be paid upfront before he even considers placing Spears on probation. Spears said family and friends are trying to raise money to go toward the restitution, Martinez said.

"There is a possibility that if he doesn't have a substantial amount, he understands that the court may not accept the plea offer of probation," Martinez said. "If he doesn't, we will set the case for trial or possibly work out another deal that involves prison time."

Spears' co-defendant, Patrick William Beard, 31, is set to stand trial Nov. 2.