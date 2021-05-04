Man says he was stabbed in fight over woman in first McLennan County trial in 13 months

Bernard testified Tuesday he was living in Gholson in January 2019 but staying a few days a week with friends on South 23rd Street in Waco because it was more convenient to get to his job. He said McClain found out he and Bernard were having a romantic relationship with the same woman and started threatening him in text messages and phone calls.

After the men exchanged threats, McClain showed up at the home where Bernard was staying and stood out on the street with a small pocket knife in his hand, Bernard said.

Bernard picked up a landscaping rock near the mailbox, hoping that would convince McClain to drop the knife, he told the jury. But he said McClain punched him in the nose and he dropped the rock. He said as they fought, he tried to get the knife from McClain as McClain swung it at him wildly.

He said he suffered seven superficial slash wounds to his chest but did not feel the wound that pierced his left side and punctured his left lung, he said.

"I could feel the impacts on my rib cage but I didn't feel anything stick me," Bernard testified.

He said he eventually got the knife away from McClain and threw it into a neighbor's yard. He said he later retrieved it and put it on the kitchen table before a friend drove him to the hospital.