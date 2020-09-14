Man seen with assault rifle detained after manhunt in East Waco

A man accused of running with an assault rifle away from a large gathering Monday in East Waco was detained by police after a brief manhunt, authorities said.

Police were called to the gathering in the 700 block of Olive Street shortly before 12:30 p.m., when it was reported a man had a rifle. When police arrived, the armed man ran from the home and disappeared into a wooded area, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police surrounded several streets in East Waco, near Waco Drive and Clifton Street.

It was unclear if the man seen running was wanted in connection with previous incidents.

Dozens of officers, including deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, canvassed the area. Neighbors gathered on the streets and watched the heavy police activity as a police dog was brought in to help search for the man.

Nearly an hour after the first call, the man was found and was taken into custody near where the initial call was reported in the 700 block of Olive Street. It was unknown if the man was found with a firearm.

Bynum said the man, whose name was not immediately available, was going to be questioned by police. Roadways blocked off by police were reopened by 2 p.m., Bynum said.

