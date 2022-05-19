Man shot at South Waco home expected to live

The victim of a shooting Thursday evening in the 2800 block of Flint Avenue was expected to survive, Waco Police said.

Police arrived at the house around 6 p.m. on a disturbance call and found one man with one bullet wound, Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a statement.

The wounded man "was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay," Shipley wrote.

Officers went through the home looking for suspects and found no one else except the wounded man, Shipley said.

Waco police were talking to people in the surrounding South Waco neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. while a supervisor vehicle remained near the crime scene.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.