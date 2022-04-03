Man shot, killed at party early Sunday morning in South Waco

Waco police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 2300 block of South Second Street.

Officers responded at about 2:15 a.m. "to an after party involving Baylor students when a man not originally invited to the party showed up and started threatening people with a gun," according to a police press release. "When officers were en route, the call changed to shots fired, where an argument began and a second man shoots and kills the original aggressor."

The man who fired the fatal shot was not there when police arrived, and police had not been able to speak with him as of 8:20 Sunday morning, the press release says.

Police have not yet released the name of the man who died but said he was not a Baylor University student. They did not name the man who shot him or say whether he is a Baylor student.

The press release refers to the investigation as a "homicide investigation" and does not say what charges are expected, if any.

Waco police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the department at 254-750-7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.