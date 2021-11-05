 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot multiple times Waco
0 comments

Man shot multiple times Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was shot multiple times Thursday night, and Waco Police are working to identify a suspect.

Officers responded at about 11:55 p.m. to the 3400 block of Fadal Avenue on a call of a shooting, department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, Shipley said. He was alert and speaking, and officers provided medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to a local hospital, she said.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any information about potential suspects. Officials believe the shooting was targeted and there is no further threat to the general public, Shipley said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert