Man shot multiple times Waco

A man was shot multiple times Thursday night, and Waco Police are working to identify a suspect.

Officers responded at about 11:55 p.m. to the 3400 block of Fadal Avenue on a call of a shooting, department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, Shipley said. He was alert and speaking, and officers provided medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to a local hospital, she said.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any information about potential suspects. Officials believe the shooting was targeted and there is no further threat to the general public, Shipley said.

