Man transferred to county jail on sexual assault charge

A 51-year-old man who police believe raped an incapacitated woman at his Bellmead home four years ago was transferred to McLennan County Jail upon his release Thursday from Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody.

Marvin Lee Dickerson had been serving a sentence on a family violence conviction since September 2018, and local police added a new first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault, charging documents state.

In March 2016, a woman gave Dickerson a ride to his home and asked to go inside to use his bathroom when they got there, an arrest affidavit states. The bathroom opened into Dickerson’s bedroom, and when she came out, Dickerson locked his bedroom door, “pulled out a bag of ‘ice’ and asked her to smoke some with him,” according to the affidavit.

The woman told officers she took two “hits off of the pipe” and passed out, the affidavit states. When she woke up about an hour and 20 minutes later, her pants were pulled down to her knees and her hips were hurting, she told police.

The woman left Dickerson’s home, and police were called when she sought medical treatment a short time later, the affidavit states. DNA collected during the exam was identified as belonging to Dickerson, police reported.