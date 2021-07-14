Man who confessed to killing his nephew recommitted to state mental hospital

A 33-year-old former Gainesville man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2009 strangulation death of his toddler nephew in Waco was recommitted to a state mental hospital for further treatment Wednesday.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court ordered Alfred Kilinus Cornelius to remain in the Kerrville State Hospital in Vernon for up to 12 months because doctors there report he continues to be a potential danger to others.

Cornelius, who has been diagnosed with psychotic bipolar disorder, was charged with capital murder in the asphyxiation death of his 15-month-old nephew, Kamari Jae Edwards.

Cornelius' attorney, Walter Reaves Jr., said he concurs with the decision to keep Cornelius hospitalized, but that he seems to be doing better with treatment and medication.

"It is a pretty tragic situation," Reaves said. "He killed his sister's kid, his nephew. He clearly wasn't in his right mind and was not responsible for what he did and has been locked up or in a mental hospital ever since then. But apparently he is doing much better."