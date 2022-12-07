Man who strangled Waco toddler in 2011 returned to in-patient mental hospital

A 33-year-old former Gainesville man, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2011 in the strangling death of his toddler nephew in Waco, was recommitted Wednesday to a state mental hospital, according to a court order.

Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court signed an order Wednesday to send Alfred Kilinus Cornelius back to in-patient treatment, after he spent about five months in an out-patient program.

State law requires defendants ordered hospitalized in state mental facilities in criminal cases to be reviewed annually to see if they should be recommitted, released or placed in a less-restrictive environment.

Cornelius had been released from the Kerrville State Hospital to an out-patient treatment at the Seguin State Hospital Step Down Program between July 27 and Dec. 2, records show. On that date, Guadalupe County deputies picked him up for holding until a McLennan County court could receive him, records show.

While in the step down program, Cornelius began with achievements: getting back on a medication regimen, volunteering, attending substance abuse and peer support meetings, records show. He even got a part-time job.

But in September, he began to demonstrate recurring behaviors inconsistent with his treatment plan such as buying alcohol, breaking curfew, removing his ankle monitor, misleading program staff and other infractions, records state. Cornelius’ behavior pattern caused local mental health deputies to pick him up for holding, and ultimately led West to remand him back to in-patient treatment for another 12 months.

Cornelius has been recommitted consistently since his initial commitment in February 2011, court records show.

Cornelius was charged with capital murder in the August 2009 asphyxiation death of his 15-month-old nephew, Kamari Jae Edwards. Dr. Steven Mark, a Waco psychiatrist, testified in 2011 that because of Cornelius' mental condition at the time of the offense he could not understand that his actions were wrong.

Waco police said Cornelius, who records indicate had been hospitalized at least six times for mental problems, was caring for his nephew at the Villages apartments, 1100 N. Sixth St., when the child was killed, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Cornelius admitted to strangling the boy after being off his medications for some time, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.